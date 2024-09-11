Creamline nears historic grand slam

Creamline moved to the brink of an unprecedented feat in Philippine professional volleyball after demolishing Farm Fresh with a commanding 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 victory to sweep the elimination round of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational 2024 yesterday at the Philsports Arena.

As expected, the Cool Smashers outclassed the winless Foxies, but they did so with clinical precision, ensuring they secured valuable rest ahead of the highly anticipated one-game finale set for 6 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

At press time, Cignal and defending champion Kurashiki were locked in a battle for the task of preventing Creamline from achieving a historic sweep of three season titles.

Maximizing their opportunity to rest and fine-tune their game, the Cool Smashers wasted no time in asserting control, racing to large leads in each set and completing the sweep in just 76 minutes.

“Our priority is to give our players some rest, especially since we have been playing non-stop. We’re thankful to get this win so we can rest before the finals,” Cool Smashers coach Sherwin Meneses said.

“Hopefully, we’ll wake up at the right side of the bed tomorrow so we’ll be in great shape in the finals.”

Meneses, who had previously guided Creamline to championship victories in the All-Filipino and Reinforced Conferences, now has his sights set on a fourth consecutive crown, having also led the squad to last year’s second AFC title.

Jema Galanza made a triumphant return to the Creamline roster after fulfilling her international commitments with Alas Pilipinas, powering the team with a game-high 13 points in just two sets.

Galanza, who missed the Reinforced Conference and the early Invitationals matches, delivered 11 attacks and two blocks, reminding everyone of her lethal form.

“I’m happy to return to Creamline,” Galanza said.

“I didn’t have much adjustments because I’ve been training with them so the system is no longer new.”

Bernadeth Pons, who shouldered much of the offensive load during the absence of Galanza and injured stars Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez, finished with eight points, 10 excellent digs and eight excellent receptions.

Veteran Michele Gumabao chipped in seven points, even as she sat out the final frame, while American import Erica Staunton contributed five markers in limited action during the opening set.