Cops torch marijuana in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY — Combined police operatives from Kalinga Police Provincial Office (KPPO) uprooted and burned a total of P1.6 million worth of fully grown marijuana plants (FGMJPs) at Barangay Bugnay, Tinglayan, Kalinga.

Through the Oplan Wasay (Axe), led by the Tinglayan Municipal Police and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera, the cops went to Barangay Bugnay to destroy the weeds on 10 September. They were joined by Provincial Intelligence Unit/Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PIU/PDEU) Kalinga PPO, PDEA Kalinga, 2nd Kalinga Police Mobile Force Company and 1503rd MC Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

The operating law enforcers upon locating the plantation discovered 8,000 FGMJPs in an 800-square meter lot. Said FGMJPs are said to be worth P1,600 million based on the price value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

After documenting the anti-drug eradication operation, the weeds were destroyed onsite. No cultivator was ever caught during the operation.