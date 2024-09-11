Commitment vs WMD, trade, firm — DTI head

The Philippines, through the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), indicated its commitment to bolster its role in ensuring global trade security while preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on nations to work with one another to thwart the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to create an environment conducive to trade and development.

Speaking at the inaugural Philippine Strategic Trade Management Summit 2024 in Taguig City, Marcos highlighted the importance of efficient export control of strategic goods, especially those used for military purposes or the production of weapons of mass destruction.

“Therefore, we remain committed to refining our national strategic trade management framework, addressing challenges in implementation and enforcement, and strengthening our capabilities,” Roque added.

The DTI chief said the agency contributed significantly to build a robust national STM system through its Strategic Trade Management Office (STMO), being one of the lead implementing agencies of the Strategic Trade Management Act (STMA).

Key achievements include the expansion of the dedicated STMO team from six to 33 professionals, the registration of 90 enterprises, and the issuance of 154 export authorizations.

Digital tools applied

Further, she said the DTI has also leveraged digital solutions such as the STMO’s LearnSTM online learning platform and the full implementation of its e-licensing system, Stratlink.

Furthermore, the Philippines’ active participation in key international WMD treaties and its bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council, demonstrate the country’s commitment to advancing the rules-based international order.

These efforts to implement robust STM measures have been recognized internationally, with the Philippines’ ranking in the Peddling Peril Index improving significantly from 86th to 48th, an accomplishment that underscores the country’s dedication to fostering economic prosperity while safeguarding its national security.

“Strategic trade management is about securing a safer and more prosperous future. It is about striking the balance between economic growth and national security,” Roque said.

“Aligned with President Marcos’ vision of a Bagong Pilipinas, let’s work together with renewed vigor and collective resolve in our pursuit of a safer and more prosperous world,” she added.