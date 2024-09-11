Classic American films streaming in Phl with new monthly uploads

ABS-CBN viewers in the Philippines now have more options for their movie marathon watchlists. They can enjoy classic American films from Sony Pictures Entertainment’s extensive library, which includes critically acclaimed movies across genres, such as comedy, romantic comedy, horror and action. These films will stream on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channels: Cinemo, iWantTFC, and ABS-CBN Entertainment.

This latest offering from ABS-CBN reinforces the company’s initiative to expand its digital content and attract new audiences.

Viewers can expect new movie uploads every month featuring ‘80s to ‘90s classics, such as Sleepwalkers, Mrs. Winterbourne, The Freshmen” and Fools Rush In, along with laugh-out-loud comedies including About Last Night, Cops and Robbersons, Dick, Fired Up and The Survivors, Murphy’s Romance, She’s Out of Control and Shampoo.

Horror fans will enjoy a lineup that includes 13 Ghosts, The Evil Dead, The Intruders, Mortal Thoughts and American Woman. Additionally, thrill-seekers will clamor for films like Armored, Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon, Machete, Things Are Tough All Over and U-Turn.

The movie lineup also includes a selection of fan-favorites featuring first-class talent, such as Cadillac Records starring Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright and Beyoncé Knowles; Excess Baggage starring Alicia Silverstone; Jane Austen Book Club starring Emily Blunt; and Funny Lady starring Barbra Streisand and James Caan.

These movies are available in the Philippines only and can be accessed on the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Entertainment, Cinemo and iWantTFC.