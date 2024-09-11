It’s never too early to start planning your holiday feast, especially as the “ber” months begin. Doing so gives you plenty of time to prepare for the festive season, ensuring you’re ready for all the reunions, parties and family dinners ahead.
DAILY TRIBUNE’s Life wants to give you a headstart on holiday preparations with a selection of savory and sweet dishes to inspire your festive meals. Simple and easy-to-follow recipes that you can do at home with your family or friends.
Just like this Christmas Carrot Loaf — it’s tasty, colorful and filling, making it ideal for any gathering. Plus, it only requires a few easy-to-find ingredients.
“It’s easy to make and doesn’t require an oven,” says chef Oye Isidro of Oye Sabor. “Just a steamer or oven toaster will do. Plus, it’s a healthy option.”
Isidro adds that a good carrot cake should be rich and moist enough to blend well with the grated carrots, giving it a real carrot flavor. This dessert fits the description and features extra bits of carrot and walnuts. It also has a light sweetness.
“This carrot loaf is the very first recipe I ever created; I was only 13 when I made it,” Isidro shares. “A lot of people love it, and my customers always ask for it. It’s my go-to dessert for special occasions, too.”
Christmas Carrot Loaf
2½ c (300g) All Purpose Flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 c (320ml) vegetable oil
1 c (220g) packed light brown sugar
1 c (200g) granulated sugar
4 large eggs
2 tsp (10ml) vanilla
3 c (315g) grated carrots (from one pound of carrots)
1 c chopped walnuts
Mix all wet ingredients together: vegetable oil, eggs, vanilla and grated carrots. You can also incorporate chopped walnuts, light brown sugar and granulated sugar into the wet ingredients. Set aside.
Mix all dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Slowly fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until lumps are gone.
Bake in a preheated oven at 350°C for 25 to 30 minutes, or steam for 30 to 35 minutes.
Serve warm.