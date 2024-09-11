It’s never too early to start planning your holiday feast, especially as the “ber” months begin. Doing so gives you plenty of time to prepare for the festive season, ensuring you’re ready for all the reunions, parties and family dinners ahead.

DAILY TRIBUNE’s Life wants to give you a headstart on holiday preparations with a selection of savory and sweet dishes to inspire your festive meals. Simple and easy-to-follow recipes that you can do at home with your family or friends.

Just like this Christmas Carrot Loaf — it’s tasty, colorful and filling, making it ideal for any gathering. Plus, it only requires a few easy-to-find ingredients.