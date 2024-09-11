Charges vs Abalos ordered transferred

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Wednesday has ordered the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office to transfer criminal cases filed against Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and several police officials to the DoJ headquarters.

These cases stemmed from the 16-day siege of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound.

Acting Prosecutor-General Richard Anthony Fadullon announced that the cases against Abalos and the police officials involved in the siege were unjust vexations, adding that the charges had been filed with the Prosecutor’s Office-Davao.

He also disclosed that an order had been issued to transfer them to the main office for further investigation.

Earlier, Abalos confirmed that former President Rodrigo Duterte had filed criminal charges of malicious mischief against him, while several KoJC officials had filed charges of violation of domicile, offending religious feelings, and grave threats.

Administrative charges for grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority, and/or conduct unbecoming of a public officer were also filed against them.

Fadullon indicated that the prosecutors handling the qualified human trafficking, sexual abuse, and child abuse cases against KoJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy would likely request the courts to allow Quiboloy’s detention in a facility that would make it easier for his custodians to transport him during court proceedings.

Meantime, the Regional Trial Court of Quezon City has already ordered Quiboloy and co-accused Cresente Canada to be detained at the New Quezon City Jail-Payatas Road, Bagong Silangan, Quezon City.

The three female co-accused, Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes, have been ordered to be transferred to the Quezon City Jail-Female Dormitory in Camp Karingal, Maginhawa, Diliman.

The QC RTC is handling the child abuse cases against Quiboloy and his co-accused, while the Pasig RTC Branch 159 is handling the non-bailable qualified human trafficking case. The Pasig court has allowed Quiboloy and his co-accused to remain in the PNP Custodial Center.

Fadullon explained that the difficulty in the case lies in the fact that the Quezon City court is requesting Quiboloy’s detention in Quezon City, while there are still other cases pending in different jurisdictions.

He also said that prosecutors would likely request that Quiboloy be detained in a facility, such as Camp Crame, where his attendance in all court proceedings could be ensured.