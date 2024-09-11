Cebu City eyes brgy health worker honorarium hike

Cebu City Health officials proposed on 9 September 2024 to increase the monthly honorarium of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) from P7,500 to P10,000, citing their 24/7 work nature.

Altea Racuya-Lim, BHW coordinator for the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD), emphasized the need for the increase, noting there are over 900 BHWs across the city's 80 Barangays.

However, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia had raised concerns about the city's financial capacity to support the proposed increase.

"[Mayor Garcia] cannot approve the proposal just as yet because the city's finances cannot cover the increase. For sure, other Barangay personnel like tanods, loaders, and drivers will also ask for a raise if the BHWs get one," Lim said.

Dr. Magnolia Ngujo, CCHD Field Program head, highlighted the expanded role of BHWs under the Universal Health Care Act, which includes providing preventive medicine services, community outreach, and health promotion. Lim added that the proposed increase was initially raised in 2020 due to COVID-19.

BHWs face challenges beyond low pay, such as political persecution during leadership changes and occasional harassment. While Cebu City BHWs currently earn more than their counterparts in Central Visayas, the P7,500 honorarium is deemed insufficient, especially for those working in far-flung Barangays under challenging conditions.