Cebu City eyes BHW pay hike

Cebu City Health officials on 9 September proposed to increase the monthly honorarium of barangay health workers (BHWs) from P7,500 to P10,000 monthly.

Altea Racuya-Lim, BHW coordinator for the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD), emphasized the need to increase as BHWs have 24/7 work nature.

There are more than 900 BHWs across the city’s 80 barangays.

However, Cebu City acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia expressed concerns about the city’s financial capacity to the proposed increase.

“But he cannot approve the proposal just as yet because the City’s finances cannot cover the increase. For sure, other Barangay personnel like tanods, loaders and drivers will also ask for a raise if the BHWs get one,” Lim said.

CCHD Field Program head Dr. Magnolia Ngujo, highlighted the expanded role of BHWs under the Universal Health Care Act, which includes providing preventive medicine services, community outreach and health promotion.

Lim disclosed that the proposed increase had already been broached in 2020 due to Covid-19.

BHWs continue to face challenges aside from low pay, including political persecution on leadership changes and occasional harassment during work.

Cebu City BHWs currently earn more than their counterparts in Central Visayas, but P7,500 honorarium is sufficient, especially for those working in far-flung barangays under challenging conditions.