Bulldogs boost semifinal drive

With several top players back from national team duties, National University (NU) overcame tenacious Letran College side, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24, to boost its semifinal drive in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday.

Relying on their championship experience, the Bulldogs stayed composed in the tight fourth set with Buds Buddin delivering back-to-back kills before watching Bembem Bautista crumble to pressure with an attack error to secure their fourth win of the season. With that, NU forges a with University of Santo Tomas (UST) for third place with 5-2 win-loss slate behind Far Eastern University and De La Salle University, who fashion 6-1 and 5-1 cards, respectively.

UST posted a stunning 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 win over Ateneo de Manila University later in day to boost its drive for the semifinals.

“You see although we are rank 4 right now, we are improving, the players whom I haven’t used before are improving, of course the national team. But as I said we need to maximize who is left, who also can play in these situations,” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin, reflecting on the team’s adaptation to player absences this season, said.

Leo Aringo led the charge, tallying 20 points from 17 attacks, two blocks and an ace to underscore the Bulldogs’ dominance in the match that lasted for one hour and 47 minutes against the rising National Collegiate Athletic Association powerhouse.

Buddin, on the other hand, made a powerful return with 20 points of his own, matching Aringo’s output with 19 attacks and a block.

Meanwhile, Alas Pilipinas player Peng Taguibolos contributed 10 points, including key service aces that shifted momentum in the second and third sets.

Letran, for its part, drew 17 points from Bautista while Steven Sta. Maria added 16 markers concluding their campaign with a 2-5 record.