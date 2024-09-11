Bong Go demands accountability from PhilHealth

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, led a public hearing on 10 September to address issues within Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and its commitment to improving healthcare services under the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law.

Go urged PhilHealth to expand benefits as mandated, emphasizing, “Nasa batas po ‘yun,” referring to the law's requirement to provide comprehensive health services to Filipinos.

Criticism of single-period confinement policy

Go criticized PhilHealth's single-period confinement policy, which limits coverage for recurring illnesses within a set period.

“Bawal na pong ma-cover ito within three months,” he said, citing examples like pneumonia and pregnancy complications where Filipinos may have to visit a hospital more than once in a quarter.

He demanded that PhilHealth fulfill its promise to abolish the policy, stressing, “Tuparin niyo po ang inyong pangako.”

Call for reduced premium contributions

Go also advocated for reducing PhilHealth premium contributions, citing Senate Bill No. 2620, which proposes lowering them to 3.25% by 2025. He highlighted the financial burden on ordinary Filipinos, saying, “Bawat piso napakahalaga po ito sa mga ordinaryong mamamayang Pilipino,” and urged PhilHealth to recommend this to the President.

Go further urged PhilHealth to provide free medicines and services to indigent patients, underscoring the importance of making healthcare accessible to the poorest Filipinos.

PhilHealth's response and case rate updates

PhilHealth President Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. assured support for the committee's initiatives and said the agency is working on increasing case rates, a hot-button issue for Senator Go.

Ledesma noted a plan to review a 50% increase for common diseases. Go questioned the impact of a previous 30% increase, arguing that a small base amount might not significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs.

Issues with hospital claims and payments

Go then stressed the importance of ensuring timely payments, not only to government hospitals but, also to private facilities, as they too are affected by PhilHealth reimbursements to sustain their operations.

“Wala naman silang pang-sweldo sa mga medical workers kung wala silang pondo. So, dapat hindi matagalan ‘yung kanilang claims. Not only sa mga government hospitals, including private hospitals din,” Go reminded Ledesma.

Go advised Ledesma to prioritize the needs of ordinary Filipinos: “Nakiusap lang ako sa iyo, President Ledesma. Sa magiging desisyon mo, parati, isipin mo lang parati ‘yung mga mahirap nating kababayan, yung mga pasyente. ‘Yun lang parati mong isipin. Hinding hindi ka magkakamali dun,” Go advised.