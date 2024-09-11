BIR taps chambers for taxation overhaul

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has partnered with three more business groups it will be consulting closely to improve the government’s tax processes.

BIR plans to tap the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc., Makati Business Club, and Alliance of Tech Innovators for the Nation to enhance tax collections.

In a statement on Wednesday, BIR said these groups now join the nine other members of its Multi-Sectoral Group through the signing of a memorandum of agreement between BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. and the groups’ leaders last Tuesday.

“The private sector is and always will be our partner in nation-building. Regular discourse and exchange of ideas between the BIR and representatives from the private sector will create a more stable taxation system in the Philippines,” he said.

The initial group members include the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the Tax Management Association of the Philippines; the Management Association of the Philippines; the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines; and the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The other old members also include the Association of Certified Public Accountants in Public Practice; the Association of Certified Accountants in Commerce and Industry; the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.; and the Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines.

Digital shift a priority

Lumagui said digitalization has been among BIR’s priorities.

“We are harnessing digital technologies not only to improve the ease of doing business but ultimately to champion sustainability,” he said.

Lumagui shared that 91 percent of tax returns in the first six months were submitted electronically.

Based on the annual World Competitiveness Report, the Philippines has ranked higher in government efficiency from 52nd to 49th this year. A total of 67 countries were evaluated.