‘Bebinca’ to intensify to severe tropical storm; may enter PAR on Friday

Tropical Storm Bebinca continuously intensifies moving away from Guam and is seen to strengthen into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours, said PAGASA on Wednesday.

It is expected to develop into a typhoon late Thursday.

In its monitoring as of 11:00 a.m., Bebinca’s center was estimated at 1,825-kilometer (km) northeast of Eastern Visayas or 1,955 km east of Southeastern Luzon.

"Bebinca" recorded maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and a central pressure of 992 hectoPascals (hPa).

Hence, the state weather bureau warned of strong to gale-force winds that may extend outwards up to 480 km from the center.

Outlook for forecast period

"Bebinca" is forecast to track generally northwestward on Wednesday night through Friday evening, then west northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period, said PAGASA.

It is expected to enter PAR on Friday afternoon or evening and exit PAR on Saturday morning.

“Despite being far from the Philippine landmass and not directly affecting the country, 'Bebinca' is forecast to enhance the Southwest Monsoon, which may bring heavy rainfall over Bicol Region, MIMAROPA. Visayas, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao,” PAGASA added.