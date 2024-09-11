ALI, affiliates reap multiple honors

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and its subsidiaries secured multiple top honors at the 21st PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

The group received numerous distinctions, reaffirming its stature as a pioneer in real estate development and a trailblazer in sustainability.

Alveo Land led the charge with five awards, underscoring excellence in the high-end condominium markets. The company’s projects were honored with the Best High End Condo Development (Metro Manila) for Viento at Cerca, Best High-Rise Condo Development (Metro Cebu) for Cerule at Solinea; Highly Commended in the Best Luxury Condo Development (Metro Manila) for Parkford Suites Legazpi and Best Condo Development (Metro Davao) for Patio Suites Abreeza.

Additionally, Alveo’s continued commitment to creating developments that prioritize social responsibility and community well-being was acknowledged with the first Social Impact Award in the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) also achieved significant accolades, being recognized as the Highly Commended Best Industrial Developer and also the Highly Commended Best Industrial Development for its Pampanga Technopark.

Progress proponent

The awards underscore the company’s commitment to driving progress in the industrial real estate industry and catering to the evolving demands of logistics in a contemporary landscape.

Ayala Land itself was celebrated with two of the night’s highest honors.

The Best CBD Development award was given to Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, a testament to the company’s expertise in creating iconic, world-class urban spaces.

Furthermore, Ayala Land was recognized as the Most Sustainable Developer to highlight ALI’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and its pioneering efforts in integrating eco-friendly practices across its developments.

Adding to the evening’s triumphs, Mariana Zobel de Ayala was honored with the Rising Star Award.

This recognition is a testament to her leadership and significant contributions to Ayala Land’s growth and innovation.

The evening also featured a special recognition for Mariana Zobel de Ayala, who was awarded the Rising Star Award. This recognition acknowledges her leadership and significant contributions to the company’s growth and innovation.