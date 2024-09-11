Alfamart opens milestone store

SM Group’s minimart chain Alfamart opened its 2000th store, located in a residential village in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, which is considered a milestone that highlighted Alfamart’s unwavering commitment to enhancing grocery shopping accessibility for local neighborhoods and communities.

“Alfamart sees immense value in serving underserved communities. Our 2000th store marks a pivotal milestone, and the warm reception in Balibago underscores the impact our presence can have,” Harvey Ong, chief operating officer of Alfamart, underscored the brand’s dedication to meeting community needs.

Part of SM’s retail food business, Alfamart combines the convenience of a corner store with the comprehensive offerings of a supermarket, a concept rapidly gaining popularity across Southeast Asia, especially among families and local markets prioritizing convenience.

Supported by efficient distribution centers in Laguna, Quezon, Cavite, Bulacan and Pampanga, the chain ensures a consistent supply of merchandise across its network of stores.

Year 10

Marking its 10th anniversary in the Philippines this year, Alfamart is a joint venture between SM and Indonesia’s PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk. Since inaugurating its first store in June 2014, Alfamart has significantly expanded its footprint, effectively enhancing access to essential goods in many underserved communities nationwide.

The retailer offers neighborhood residents convenient access to grocery items including frozen goods and household necessities.

Alfamart’s 2000th store in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, the 18th in the area, has received commendation from local officials and residents alike. Mayor Arlene Arcillas of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, emphasized the store’s significance, remarking, “With Alfamart here, residents can conveniently access quality products at reasonable prices.”

A member of the village’s board of directors, expressed gratitude for the new store, highlighting its convenience.

“Having an Alfamart nearby has been immensely beneficial. With limited transportation options, the savings are substantial, especially with the store open until midnight. It’s a significant help to us.”

Harvey Ong reaffirmed Alfamart’s commitment to residential locations, aiming to serve as an extension of every family’s pantry and kitchen.

“We are dedicated to providing a variety of merchandise, including fresh produce and frozen goods, precisely tailored to meet local needs,” Ong affirmed.