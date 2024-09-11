ACAP backs new NAIA operator

The Air Carriers Association of the Philippines (ACAP) has expressed support for the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) as it prepares to take over the maintenance and operation of all terminals at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) starting 14 September 2024.

ACAP — which represents Philippine carriers AirAsia Philippines, CebGo, Cebu Pacific, PAL Express and Philippine Airlines — is anticipating the infrastructure enhancements that NNIC is expected to implement.

It added that the improvements are anticipated to positively impact the passenger experience.

However, ACAP has cautioned passengers that they may face adjustments in travel costs due to the implementation of new airport fees.

“To mitigate the impact of any changes to travel expenses and to ensure that the concerns of travelers and airlines are addressed, we will continue to collaborate with NNIC and the government,” said ACAP.

“We are optimistic about the potential benefits of privatized airport management for all stakeholders,” it added.

ACAP believes that the new airport fees will lead to increased operational efficiency at NAIA, ultimately improving the customer experience.

The association also remains committed to working closely with NNIC throughout this transition.