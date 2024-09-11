Aboitiz Construction clocks 6M safe man-hours at Cebu shipbuilding site

Aboitiz Construction has recorded 6 million safe man-hours at its Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (THI) project site in Balamban, Cebu, from 11 November 2022 to 31 August 2024, reinforcing its commitment to safety in the shipbuilding industry.

The THI project involves key shipbuilding processes, including steel processing, block assembly, and outfitting tasks, which are vital for global goods transportation, enhancing Balamban's reputation as the Shipbuilding Capital of the Philippines.

To ensure safety, the project site implements regular safety awareness training, emergency drills, site inspections, personal protective equipment checks, risk assessments, and daily toolbox meetings focused on safety.

All these initiatives align with ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System), the global standard for occupational health and safety practices.

"Our achievement of 6 million safe man-hours is a testament to the dedication of our entire team. We remain committed to upholding the highest safety standards to ensure the well-being of our workforce,” said Aboitiz Construction Chief Operating Officer Ramez Sidhom.

Since partnering with THI in 1996 to launch shipbuilding activities in Balamban, Cebu, Aboitiz Construction has onboarded around 1,500 individuals for the project, many from the local community.