Zaragosa, Pilac make move at JPGT Sherwood

TRECE MARTIRES CITY — The final leg of the seven-stage ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series kicked off with fierce determination and intense competition, culminating in tightly contested results at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club here on Tuesday.

In the girls’ 13-15 age category, Precious Zaragosa overcame a late-round slip to regain a one-stroke lead over Kendra Garingalao, finishing with a 79, while Ryuki Suzuki pulled ahead after a shot-for-shot battle with Korean Chan Ahn, closing out with a 36 on the frontside highlighted by a chip-in birdie on the fifth for a 74 and a four-stroke lead.

The windy conditions and the demanding course layout added further challenges to the field, with several players fighting for crucial ranking points in this final leg of the nationwide series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. for the Match Play Championship.

The competition is fierce as only the top four results from the seven legs will be counted for final rankings with the top four players from each age group advancing to the national finals, along with the qualifiers from the Visayas and Mindanao series, scheduled from 1 to 4 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

Zaragosa, winner of the Splendido Taal and Luisita legs, had lost her two-shot advantage at the par-5 No. 8 but capitalized on Garingalao’s last-hole miscue to stay ahead.

“My long game was off, but I made up for it with decent putting,” said the 13-year-old Zaragosa, who is determined to solidify her hold on the No. 3 spot in the rankings for a national finals berth.

“The course is tough, especially the greens, which are very unpredictable. It was also pretty hot, but I drank a lot of water to keep cool.”

Zaragosa’s main competitors, twin sisters Lisa and Mona Sarines, are virtually guaranteed spots in the finals, leading the points standings with 50 and 48 points, respectively. Zaragosa is in third with 46 points, while Levone Talion, currently absent, holds fourth with 43.

Montserrat Lapuz (36 points) and Garingalao (28 points) are still in contention, hoping to secure finals spots with strong finishes in the final two rounds of the 54-hole tournament. But while Garingalao carded an 80, Lapuz struggled with an 85.

In the girls’ 10-12 division, Quincy Pilac strengthened her bid for a finals spot, seizing control with an 82, giving her a two-shot lead over Maurysse Abalos, who posted an 84.

Pilac’s solid performance provided a critical boost in the rankings as she battles Casedy Cuenca for the coveted fourth spot. Pilac now holds 36 points, trailing Aerin Chan (51), Abalos (47), and Georgina Handog (45).

Pilac’s strong start has given her the momentum and confidence needed to secure her place in the finals, while Cuenca faltered, finishing with a 107, behind Althea Bañez’s 88.