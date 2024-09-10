Young athletes on Obiena’s mind

Two-time Olympian Ernest John Obiena wants to set up a pole vaulting facility in the country and help in the talent search as well.

During a press conference at the Joy Nostalg Hotel in Pasig City on Tuesday afternoon, the world No. 3 said it is imperative that new faces be discovered the soonest.

“I think we shouldn’t wait until I can’t do it anymore. We should start now,” Obiena said.

“As much as I am who I am, I would not be able to do this without Milo’s reach. It’s our shared goal in developing pole vault in the country. My goal is for everyone in the country who wants to play pole vault should have the facility and opportunity. I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

“This sport has given me a lot and I hope it can do the same to other Filipinos.”

Pole vaulting has made Obiena one of the notable athletes in the Philippines alongside weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, boxer Nesthy Petecio, and two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

Obiena’s talent was discovered by the legendary Sergey Bubka and trained in Italy under Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.

The Tondo, Manila native has since clinched a silver medal in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, and Asian Games gold medal and three Southeast Asian Games mints.

He also finished fourth in the Paris Olympics, after going over 5.90 meters, an improvement from his 11th place finish in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Milo Sports head Carlo Sampan said they are ready to lend a helping hand to Obiena to make his dream of setting up pole vault facilities a reality.

“We wish to continue the legacy and inspire millions to succeed in sports and life by continuing our partnership with EJ. EJ made history by being a top-ranking pole vaulter in the world,” Sampan, joined by assistant brand manager Kingsley Ceña, said.

“He has proven his mettle and what brought him here is a journey marked by challenges and setbacks which became stepping stones to greatness.”