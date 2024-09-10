WIN OR GO HOME: Ablaze, HD Spikers dispute last finals berth

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Creamline

6 p.m. — Cignal vs Kurashiki

It’s going to be an all-out war as reigning champion Kurashiki and Cignal collide for the last finals spot that will give them a chance to stop Creamline from carving its name in the Premier Volleyball League history in the Invitational Conference today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Action kicks off at 6 p.m., promising a thrilling encounter between two teams of equal strength, contrasting styles and a shared objective of halting Creamline’s bid to win a grand slam in this prestigious club tourney.

The Cool Smashers, who have already clinched the All-Filipino and Reinforced Conference titles this year, secured their ticket to the Invitational finals with a four-set win over the HD Spikers last Monday, marking their third straight victory in the single-round eliminations among five teams.

On the other hand, Cignal and Kurashiki are locked in a tie with two wins and one loss each, both having succumbed to Creamline.

Although already assured of a spot in the finals, Creamline is expected to approach its 4 p.m. game against Farm Fresh with extreme caution.

Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses will likely push his team to maintain their momentum heading into the championship.

But all eyes will be on the Cignal-Kurashiki showdown, which promises to be a contest of determination and willpower as well as battle for survival.

For Cignal, it’s about redemption and another chance to face Creamline, not just for vengeance but for its first-ever championship after falling short in the 2022 Reinforced Conference.

Kurashiki, meanwhile, is on a mission to defend its crown, which it won in a dramatic five-set finale against Creamline last year.

The Ablaze, who became the first overseas team to win a PVL title, are hungry to keep their title retention drive alive, especially after a four-set loss to the Cool Smashers last Sunday.

For Creamline, the victory last weekend underscored its readiness to complete the elusive grand slam — a feat the Cool Smashers came close to achieving in 2022. After securing both the Open and Invitational titles that year, they stumbled in the Reinforced Conference, finishing third.

Kurashiki, meanwhile, played the role of spoiler last year, denying Creamline’s slam bid in the second conference before the Cool Smashers bounced back to claim the last of two All-Filipino crowns.

Now, with victories in both the All-Filipino and Reinforced Conferences in 2024, Creamline is poised to capture a historic three-title sweep and become the first team to achieve a grand slam in the country’s premier volley league organized by Sports Vision.

Yet, Kurashiki and Cignal stand as formidable obstacles, determined to thwart Creamline’s championship aspirations.

Cignal will rely heavily on the attacking prowess of Venezuelan import MJ Perez, but she will need ample support from her teammates, including Dawn Catindig, Ces Molina, Roselyn Doria, Ria Meneses, Chin Basas, Jackie Acuña and setter Gel Cayuna.

The possible return of Vanie Gandler from her duties with the Alas Pilipinas also bolsters the HD Spikers’ offensive capabilities.

Kurashiki, however, remains undeterred, looking to unleash its vaunted firepower led by Saya Taniguchi, Saki Tanabe, Mami Gondo, Honoka Doi, Yukino Yano, Cing Low Mei and masterful setter Kyoka Oshima.