Vietnamese raped, robbed

Authorities reported that a Vietnamese woman was allegedly robbed and raped by a ride-hailing driver and his accomplice last 5 September 2024.

Information from the Southern Police District disclosed that the 32-year-old victim booked a ride through a ride-hailing app and was picked up by the driver in Parañaque City around 4 a.m.

CCTV footage showed the car entering a subdivision in the city before the attack.

Police said the victim was robbed at knifepoint by the accomplice, who took P35,000 in cash and her cellphone.

The victim was then sexually assaulted by both suspects before being dropped off in Barangay San Dionisio.

Authorities also said that the driver suspect was arrested in Cabuyao, Laguna last 7 September and while he admitted to the crime, he revealed that it was his accomplice who raped the victim.