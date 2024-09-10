Tropical depression formed outside PAR

WEATHER AND SCIENCES

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, in Quezon City, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Assistant Weather Services Chief Chris Perez reported the ongoing exit of Severe Tropical Storm Enteng, which is currently affecting the western part of Northern Luzon. A new low-pressure area (LPA) has also formed within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). This LPA may slightly intensify the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, through Saturday.
State weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday that the low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression.

As of 8:00 a.m., its location was 2,320 kilometers (km) east of Eastern Visayas, with winds of 45 km per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

The tropical depression is moving slowly west-northwestward.

Meanwhile, another LPA is being monitored outside PAR.  It has a high potential to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA.

If the two develop into typhoons, they will be named “Ferdie” and “Gener.”

