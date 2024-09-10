Tropical depression formed outside PAR

State weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday that the low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression.

As of 8:00 a.m., its location was 2,320 kilometers (km) east of Eastern Visayas, with winds of 45 km per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

The tropical depression is moving slowly west-northwestward.

Meanwhile, another LPA is being monitored outside PAR. It has a high potential to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA.

If the two develop into typhoons, they will be named “Ferdie” and “Gener.”