Trafficking raps filed vs Ong et al.

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) filed a qualified trafficking complaint on Tuesday against Cassandra Li Ong and more than 50 others before the Department of Justice (DoJ).

This was part of the crackdown on illegal activities linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

The allegations of human trafficking are centered on a complaint related to a raid at a facility in Porac, Pampanga, which reportedly involved Ong and the other respondents.

The complaint accused Ong, the authorized representative of the Porac POGO hub, and others of violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

The other respondents included Ronalyn Baterna, corporate secretary of Lucky South 99, the company behind the POGO hub.

Winston Casio, PAOCC spokesperson, said the involvement of top officials highlighted the depth of the alleged illegal activities.

The complaint stemmed from a joint operation by the PNP-CIDG and the PAOCC.