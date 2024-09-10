Top menswear brand brings modern Milanese fashion to Makati

Boggi Milano, a top menswear brand inspired by Milanese style, gives every man a modern fashion edge. By carefully overseeing production and distribution, the brand keeps its high quality and unique design strong.

Boggi Milano’s signature designs come from combining high-quality fabrics — like organic, recycled and cutting-edge materials -- with a modern style for today’s man. Their tagline, “It’s Time To B,” reflects this dedication to excellence and innovation. The brand focuses on innovation, technology, sustainability and quality through advanced materials.

Stores Specialists Inc. (SSI), the Philippines’ largest specialty retailer, has opened Boggi Milano’s flagship store in Greenbelt 5, Makati City, inviting shoppers to check out its new collections.

Season of style

Boggi Milano’s opening collection celebrates Italian style and Mediterranean charm, showing that dressing is more than just wearing clothes — it’s about expressing who you are. Featuring pastel shades and soft lines, the collection has a strong personality. With the tagline “It’s Time to B,” the brand invites men to embrace a unique attitude. The Boggi Milano man, a blend of practicality and ambition, wears his clothes with confidence and style.

The brand’s concept is to offer comfortable, versatile clothes that keep the younger generation stylish. The collection starts with heavier pieces for spring and transitions to lighter items for warmer months. It features a modern take on classic Italian style, including hybrid pieces like the Shirt Jacket, which combines form, style and practicality. The B Tech line in this collection adds new items made with technical fabrics and modern shapes.

New pieces include iconic clothing with the distinctive Boggi Milano logo, either flocked or embossed. As the season ends, linen — known for being light and fresh — features in shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts and Bermudas. With this collection, Boggi Milano ensures every moment is perfect for being yourself. It’s time to B.

BOGGI Milano is on the first floor of Greenbelt 5, 1228 Makati Avenue, Makati City. For inquiries, contact The Specialist by SSI at customerservice@ssigroup.com.ph or (0917) 552 9359, facebook.com/SSILifePH, @ssilifeph on Instagram or join their Viber Community at bit.ly/SSILifePH.