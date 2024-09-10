Three new airports to rise in Visayas, Mindanao

Three new greenfield airports are set to be constructed in the Visayas and Mindanao over the next decade to boost the country’s tourism and aviation sectors, according to the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

Speaking at the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines forum on Monday, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista announced that pre-construction activities, including land acquisition, have begun for airports in Zamboanga, Dumaguete and Siargao.

"The greenfield airport that we're planning is Zamboanga airport. We will move Zamboanga Airport from its present location to a location around 15 kilometers from the existing location," Bautista said.

Dumaguete airport

He added that the new Dumaguete Airport in Bacong, Negros Oriental, is expected to be completed sooner due to faster construction timelines. The Siargao airport project, meanwhile, is still in the planning and land acquisition phase.

Of the three planned airport developments, Bautista said the Dumaguete airport might be the first to complete especially after the DoTr has secured financing from Korea’s Eximbank for the project, although he declined to reveal the exact amount.

The Marcos administration has been prioritizing the development of provincial airports to enhance the safety and accessibility of air transport for Filipino travelers.

Bautista added that the government is in ongoing discussions with the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation to secure support for additional airport projects.

Relatedly, the first Swiss challenge will be for Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan de Oro, with the deadline for challengers set for 13 September. To date, two groups have already purchased bid documents for the competitive process.

Swiss challenge for Bohol-Panglao airport

A Swiss challenge for the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, on the other hand, is expected in November, with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., which operates the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, serving as the original proponent for both unsolicited proposals.

Other airports slated for modernization include Basco, Busuanga, Cauayan, Tuguegarao, Bacolod, Calbayog, Catbalogan, Catarman, Davao, General Santos, Ormoc and Surigao.