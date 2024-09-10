Three new airports to rise in Visayas, Mindanao

Three new greenfield airports are set to be constructed in the Visayas and Mindanao over the next decade to boost the country’s tourism and aviation sectors, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).



Speaking at the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines forum on Monday, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista announced that pre-construction activities, including land acquisition, have begun for airports in Zamboanga, Dumaguete, and Siargao.



"The greenfield airport that we're planning is Zamboanga airport. We will move Zamboanga Airport from its present location to a location around 15 kilometers from the existing site," Bautista said.



He added that the new Dumaguete Airport in Bacong, Negros Oriental, is expected to be completed sooner due to faster construction timelines. The Siargao airport project, meanwhile, is still in the planning and land acquisition phase.



Of the three planned airport developments, Bautista said the Dumaguete airport might be the first to be completed, especially after the DOTr secured financing from Korea’s Eximbank for the project, although he declined to reveal the exact amount.



