Tapales staying active

To ensure that his world rating remains high, former unified world super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales is going to fight again before the end of the year or in early-2025.

This is the plan of the Filipino southpaw’s chief handler JC Mananquil, who believes ring activity is key towards another shot at a world crown.

“He has to be busy and that’s exactly what we are going to do,” Mananquil said on Tuesday.

Tapales, rated highly by three of four major sanctioning bodies, is coming off a ten-round decision over Indian Saurabh Kumar in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

He is ranked No. 2 by the World Boxing Council, No. 4 by the World Boxing Association and No. 3 by the International Boxing Federation.

As he awaits the decision of undisputed champion Naoya Inoue to leave the 122-lb division, the best way to remain relevant is to fight regularly.

Inoue will likely remain as a four-belt titlist until mid-2025.

Once he relinquishes all the titles yo go after a fifth world title in as many weight classes, the leading contenders will be called upon to dispute the vacant thrones.

Given his high position in the ratings, Tapales is a shoo-in for a shot provided that he stays active.

Meanwhile, Tapales is having a break following his recent performance in Cambodia.

After the fight, Tapales’ Cambodian hosts brought him and some members of his to via chopper at Angkor Wat in Siem Reap.

“They love Marlon,” Mananquil said.

But once Mananquil comes up with a concrete date for his next fight — which could happen in the next few weeks — Tapales will head back to the gym.