‘Symphony of nature art EXHIBIT’ features Cebu’s top artists

The Symphony of Nature Art Exhibit, through a varied array of artistic mediums, offered an enriching experience where guests had the opportunity to encounter a visual symphony of landscapes, flora and fauna, meticulously brought to life on canvas. Each piece reflected the artist’s personal interpretation of nature, providing a display of perspectives and styles that celebrated the natural world.

The exhibit wove a harmonious narrative that explored the multifaceted relationship between humanity and nature, raising awareness about climate change and ecological preservation.