‘Symphony of nature art EXHIBIT’ features Cebu’s top artists

In celebration of Cebu Arts Month, Quest Hotel and Conference Center, together with the Cebu Portrait Artists’ Society of the Philippines, Inc. (PASPI), proudly presented the Symphony of Nature Art Exhibit. This extraordinary event transformed the hotel lobby into a gallery of stunning artworks that paid homage to the beauty of nature.
This year’s exhibit featured the remarkable works of Romulo “Molong” Galicano, a celebrated artist whose name is synonymous with excellence in the art community. Joining him were 12 other distinguished artists from PASPI: Publio “Boy” Briones, Artemio Anga, Wilfredo Canete, Ariel Caratao, Ramon De Dios, Audie Estrellada, Carly Florido, Jayme “Bong” Francisco, Clint Normandia, Mariano Vidal, Marlowe and Joe “Pepe” Villadolid. Each artist showcased their unique vision and artistic style, creating a diverse and captivating exploration of nature’s splendor.
The Symphony of Nature Art Exhibit, through a varied array of artistic mediums, offered an enriching experience where guests had the opportunity to encounter a visual symphony of landscapes, flora and fauna, meticulously brought to life on canvas. Each piece reflected the artist’s personal interpretation of nature, providing a display of perspectives and styles that celebrated the natural world.
The exhibit wove a harmonious narrative that explored the multifaceted relationship between humanity and nature, raising awareness about climate change and ecological preservation.