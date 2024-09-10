Sweater weather

The unveiling of Uniqlo’s 2024 Fall/Winter collection by British design icon Clare Waight Keller aligns perfectly with the arrival of cooler days in the Philippines.
Known for her effortlessly stylish designs, Clare’s latest collection features refined LifeWear basics that combine comfort and style. It perfectly captures the essence of city living.
The collection’s modern yet timeless vibe is emphasized by clean lines and delicate details, offering an ideal balance for the upcoming season.
For the first time, menswear takes center stage in the Uniqlo x Clare Waight Keller collection. Featuring essential pieces, the men’s line combines oversized broadcloth shirts in soft hues with warm lambswool blends. Here are some styling tips:
Effortlessly layered: For a polished yet relaxed look, pair the tailored felted jacket with the oversized broadcloth shirt.
City casual: Combine the parachute trousers with a high-V-neck jumper made of lambswool blend. To keep the outfit stylish and comfortable for a day of meeting friends or running errands, finish the look with sleek monochrome trainers.
Utility cool: The generous utility parka can be styled over coordinating sweats for a relaxed, city-inspired look. Opt for the soft nylon tote to keep the vibe modern and functional.
For the ladies, the collection emphasizes sophisticated layering with ease. Introducing a new HEATTECH item in a fine cashmere blend, this ultra-smooth, warm piece serves as the perfect base layer for your wardrobe. Here’s how you can style the collection:
Layered luxe: Start with the new HEATTECH cashmere blend as your base, then layer the cropped cashmere vest over it. Add the lightly padded sleeveless jacket for extra warmth, ideal for cooler days or chilly evenings.
Chic comfort: Pair a long bias dress in traditional checks with a slim rib merino knit. Complete the look with a fringed stole and soft padded clogs for both style and warmth. This outfit is perfect for brunch with friends or a casual date night.
Minimalist modern: For a streamlined look, pair the cashmere cardigan with pleated skirts or sleek trousers. Complete the outfit with the collection’s hooded neck warmer for a snug, sophisticated finish that keeps you warm without compromising style.