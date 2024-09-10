Sweater weather

The unveiling of Uniqlo’s 2024 Fall/Winter collection by British design icon Clare Waight Keller aligns perfectly with the arrival of cooler days in the Philippines.

Known for her effortlessly stylish designs, Clare’s latest collection features refined LifeWear basics that combine comfort and style. It perfectly captures the essence of city living.

The collection’s modern yet timeless vibe is emphasized by clean lines and delicate details, offering an ideal balance for the upcoming season.