SHINING THROUGH: Late rally fuels Rain or Shine past Phoenix

Rain or Shine made a huge run in the fourth quarter to turn a two-point deficit into a 122-107 blowout win over listless Phoenix in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Tuesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Adrian Nocum led seven other Elasto Painters in double figures as they returned to their winning ways to keep a tight hold of the solo lead with a 5-1 win-loss record.

A blistering 27-6 run after going down 95-97 with eight and a half minutes left was all Rain or Shine needed to put the game away.

Andrei Caracut nailed trey to punctuate the blitz that gave the Elasto Painters a 122-103 advantage with 1:01 left.

Head coach Yeng Guiao credited his men for sustaining the game’s tempo as they emptied the Fuel Masters’ tank in the fourth.

“We kept the pace going. It’s our natural pace. All of the guys, they come off the bench and as soon as they are inside the court they only go at one speed,” Guiao said as his team recovered from a stinging loss to San Miguel Beer in the previous outing.

“Phoenix was able to keep up with us in the first three quarters but they slowed down in the fourth. We’re able to keep our speed and we’re able to control the pace of the game so I think that’s a big part of it.”

Nocum had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Aaron Fuller added a double-double of 16 points and 11 boards.

Gian Mamuyac had 14 markers anchored on three of the Elasto Painters’ 16 triples in the game. Anton Asistio contributed with 13, Caracut and rookies Felix Pangilinan-Lemetti and Caelan Tiongson had 12 each while Jhonard Clarito had 10 for Rain or Shine.

“Our fortunes have changed from the previous conferences we were starting badly. Although we lost to San Miguel, it’s okay with us. We feel that it was a loss where you can learn a lot,” Guiao said.

The Fuel Masters came out of the dugout energized after a shaky second quarter and quickly erased their seven-point halftime deficit. It was a seesaw battle in the third period with Phoenix sticking to Rain or Shine like glue.

Fuel Masters guard Ricci Rivero tied it 85 before Clarito put Rain or Shine back on top with two foul shots, 87-85, to end the third quarter.

Rain or Shine unleashed its bench mob in the second quarter, scoring 28 of the team’s 33 second quarter output.

An 11-3 run mounted by the Elasto Painters punctuated by a Gian Mamuyac strong drive to the basket in the last 1:17 gave them a 64-54 advantage.

Defensively, Rain or Shine also did a good job limiting Phoenix import Brandone Francis to just three points the whole second period after hitting 19 in the first 12 minutes of action where the Fuel Masters took a 33-31 lead.

Rain or Shine entered halftime with a 64-57 lead.

Francis finished with 31 points and Jason Perkins had 22 points and 11 rebounds but their efforts were not enough to save Phoenix from its sixth loss in as many games.

The scores:

RAIN OR SHINE (122) — Nocum 16, Fuller 16, Mamuyac 14, Asistio 13, Caracut 12, Tiongson 12, Lemetti 12, Clarito 10, Ildefonso 6, Santillan 5, Borboran 2, Datu 2, Escandor 2, Belga 0

PHOENIX (107) — Francis 31, Perkins 22, Ballungay 11, Rivero 9, Garcia 8, Siyud 8, Jazul 4, Muyang 4, Alejandro 3, Tio 2, Mocon 2, Verano 2, Salado 1, Manganti 0, Tuffin 0, Daves 0

Quarters: 31-33, 64-57, 87-85, 122-107