SCUTTLEBUTT

Painful red tape

Without proper healthcare services, the struggle between patients and hospitals will remain a common problem.

A hospital that is a household name among the affluent and middle-class in Manila is noticeably becoming more of a business endeavor and less a health service provider.

According to a relative of a patient, whom this writer noticed was murmuring while in a long queue in the billing section, she was wondering why it was taking so long to compute the bill as her husband was to be discharged after a lung operation two weeks ago.

“The hospital is thick with bureaucratic hurdles. I have to transfer windows to get some papers even if the clerks are just a seat apart. Just to settle your bill takes about two hours transferring windows,” she said.

The problem of those seeking discounts or availing of charity privileges is naturally doubled with the hospital requirement to submit papers to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for medical and financial aid.

“Just to complete the requirements took us all of two days. We had to fall in line at the DSWD, then the PCSO. We were told the hospital has good doctors and specialists but the process is so slow,” according to another patient’s relative.

The hospital also requires patients to put up deposits, a clear violation of Republic Act 8344, which specifically penalizes any proprietor, officer, medical practitioner, and employee of a hospital or medical clinic who solicits, demands, or accepts a deposit or any other form of advance payment as a prerequisite for medical treatment or confinement.