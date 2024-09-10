SC ruling may impact Bangsamoro polls — Comelec

The Supreme Court (SC) ruling declaring Sulu as not part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is expected to affect the Bangsamoro polls.

“Napakalaking problema po niyan. Akala ng mga kababayan natin basta deklarasyon lang yan (It’s a really big problem. It’s not just an ordinary declaration),” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia.

“Ang problem po natin diyan ay yung [Bangsamoro] Organic Law ginawa kasama ang Sulu. Yung rules and implementations ng election code pati yung election code kasama yung Sulu (Our problema is that the Bangsamoro Organic Law as well as the rules and implementations of election code and the election code itself were all crafted including Sulu),” he added.

Garcia said the poll body will make the necessary adjustments in accordance with the SC decision.

In a unanimous decision, the SC granted the petition challenging Sulu’s inclusion in BARMM but denied challenges to other aspects of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

The high court said the decision is “immediately executory.”

The Bangsamoro Organic Law, enacted on 27 July 2018, provided for the establishment of BARMM as a political entity and its corresponding basic governmental structure.

The BARMM is set to have its first parliamentary elections in May 2025.