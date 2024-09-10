SC honors outstanding Pinoys

The Supreme Court (SC) on 9 September 2024 recognized the 2024 Metrobank Outstanding Filipinos, a first-time event since the program’s inception in 1985.

Nine public servants — four educators, three soldiers and three police officers — were feted for their exemplary service and contributions to the education, peace and security sectors.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo and the Associate Justices of the Supreme Court presented the awards to the recipients at the Court’s En Banc Session Hall in Ermita.

Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh served as co-chair of the final Board of Judges for the 2024 awards.

In his remarks, Gesmundo praised the awardees for their dedication and service to the country. He emphasized that public service is a fulfilling endeavor that benefits the people.

The 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos were Ma. Ella F. Fabella, Franco Rino C. Apoyon, professor Decibel V. Faustino-Eslava, Ph.D., and professor Maria Regina M. Hechanova-Alampay, Ph.D. from the Educators category.

For the Soldiers category, the SC recognized Capt. Salvador M. Sambalilo PN (GSC), Major Ron JR T. Villarosa (INF) PA, and Staff Sergeant Michael S. Rayanon PN (M), while Police Lieutenant Colonel Bryan G. Bernardino, Police Major Mark Ronan B. Balmaceda and Police Staff Sergeant Llena Sol-Josefa M. Jovita were feted in the Police Officers category.

In a response on behalf of the awardees, Villarosa stressed that patriotism is not exclusive to the uniformed. He said that everyone can contribute to the country, regardless of their profession.