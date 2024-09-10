Rock ‘n’ Roll series to rock Manila

Runners of all abilities, from novices to seasoned marathoners, will dash past Manila’s historic landmarks when the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Series gets of the ground on 24 November at the Rizal Park.

To ramp up excitement, a pre-run race, dubbed the EVO City Front Act Run, will take place 20 October at EVO City in Cavite.

This fun run will set the stage for the November event and is expected to draw runners, families and even hobby groups who want a taste of the music-infused running experience.

The IRONMAN Group, organizer of the Rock ‘n’ Roll (RnR) Series, is gearing up for the event’s third edition, with over 4,000 runners across various categories already in the roster two months before the event.

“It’s all about having fun. It’s about memories, miles, music, medals and Manila,” said Princess Galura, general manager of Sunrise Events, part of The IRONMAN Group, during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“For the past two years, runners have enjoyed this musical journey. Now, we look forward to bringing you the EVO City Front Act Run as a teaser to the main event in November,” she said.

Galura was joined by race director Julian Valencia and Manila Sports Council's Ruel de Guzman in the forum.

With prices set to increase as race day approaches, those eager to join are encouraged to register early.

Registration fees currently range from P2,150 (5km) to P2,650 (10km) to P3,500 (21km) to P3,950 (full marathon), with an increase after 30 September.

The RnR Series promises not just a race but an experience, combining fitness with live music, community spirit and breathtaking views of Manila’s iconic locations. The AIMS- and World Athletics-certified courses will take runners through some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including Jones Bridge, Intramuros, Rizal Park, the National Museum and Manila City Hall.