Remulla names BI caretaker

Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has appointed Deputy Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado as the officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), following the dismissal of Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Remulla said the move aims to uphold public trust in the justice system and maintain the integrity of the Bagong Pilipinas governance brand. He revealed that he personally recommended Tansingco’s termination to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. due to his leadership shortcomings.

Remulla expressed disappointment over Tansingco’s failure to effectively manage immigration issues, which raised national security concerns.

“This has been a big problem for the longest time; we had not been lacking in reminders to the immigration commissioner about these problems,” Remulla said.

He confirmed that President Marcos had been informed about the issues plaguing the Bureau of Immigration and believed that replacing Tansingco would mark a new chapter for the country’s immigration system.

Viado will oversee the bureau’s day-to-day operations under the supervision of the justice secretary.

His appointment is effective immediately and will remain in place until a new commissioner is appointed by the President.

“It is essential that we assure our people that the services of our immigration bureau will remain uninterrupted and consistent regardless of any transition in leadership. Hence, I entrust the stewardship of the bureau to Deputy Commissioner Viado, who I believe is best fit for the position,” Remulla said.