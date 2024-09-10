Quiboloy, co-accused to remain in PNP custody

Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy and his four co-accused will remain detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s Custodial Center despite the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 106’s order, Police spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, said Tuesday.

The Quezon City RTC Branch 169, which handles the child sexual abuse charges against Quiboloy and his aides, Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes, ordered their transfer to the Quezon City Jail.

Fajardo cited a separate order issued by the Pasig City Regional Court (RTC) Branch 159, where they are facing qualified human trafficking charges, ordering the PNP to retain custody over the five accused.

She noted that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will submit a report in response to the Quezon City court’s order, informing them that “the RTC of Pasig directing the PNP to retain custody of these individuals because their cases before the Pasig court are non-bailable.”

“We don’t want to run the risk of transferring them to Quezon City. We just have to harmonize the court orders," she added.

The Quezon City court's order directing the PNP to transfer Quiboloy and Cresente Canada to the new Quezon City Jail facility in Barangay Payatas while the three female detainees would be detained at the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory at Camp Karingal.

Fajardo said the CIDG will also coordinate with the Department of Justice as the schedule of the arraignment for Quiboloy and his co-accused was set at the same time on 13 September.

They are exploring whether video conferencing can be used during the arraignment of the accused.

Fajardo said the Quezon City RTC has reportedly agreed to have the procedure done via video conference during the arraignment proper.

However, the Pasig RTC required the presence of all the accused.

Quiboloy and the four other KOJC members are currently detained at the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame—where dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo is kept in custody.

Fajardo said security adjustments at the facility were undertaken since Quiboloy and Guo are high-profile personalities.