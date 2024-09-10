Proper waste disposal urged vs Pampanga flooding

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda has urged her constituents to properly dispose their trash and clean the water tributaries to ensure that flooding will be averted in the province of Pampanga.

Pineda’s call for proper trash disposal was supported by former President and now 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo during the meeting held at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall.

Officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 3, National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and Megaworld were on hand during the meeting last Monday.

The meeting was focused on determining the reason for the frequent flooding of major thoroughfares in the City of San Fernando, particularly on 1 August wherein many commuters and motorists were stranded after torrential rains poured.

In a drone inspection made by the Provincial Government on 6 August, it was seen that most of the waterways in the city were full of trash, woods and sand, blocking the free flow of water in these drainages.

The DPWH assured that they will prioritize the clearing of creeks and rivers, and will increase the water tributaries in the city.

For their part, the NIA will provide a long arm backhoe to the DPWH for the desilting operations while the Megaworld will help by creating a retention wall and pumping station.

Aside from this, the Provincial Engineering Office and the Provincial Government’s Environmental Office will assist the DPWH to create a solution to the flooding problem in San Fernando.