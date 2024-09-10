Princess Kate's next chapter

Princess Catherine of Wales announced on Instagram that her preventive chemotherapy sessions have ended. While this does not mean she is completely free of cancer, it allows her to resume public engagements as a senior member of the Royal Family.

Princess Catherine described her cancer battle as "complex, scary, and unpredictable." In March 2024, she shared and confirmed suspicions about her health struggle. Though the type of cancer has not been disclosed, it was discovered after an abdominal surgery.

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed gratitude for the love and support their family received during what they called "stormy waters" in Princess Catherine's fight with cancer.

During her time away from royal duties, she focused on spending time with her family, which played a crucial role in her healing journey. The announcement video also addresses rumors of a fallout between her and Prince William, showing the couple bonding with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as well as Princess Catherine's parents.