PNP excluded from ‘surrender talks’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) was not involved in the negotiations for the surrender of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, which began on 30 August, according to a provincial governor who facilitated the talks.

In an exclusive interview with SMNI News on Monday night, Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib confirmed his significant role in facilitating the discussions between KoJC directors and Philippine Army officials in Davao City. The negotiations took place more than a week before Quiboloy’s voluntary surrender on Sunday, 8 September.

Jubahib revealed that he received a call from KoJC lawyer Israelito Torreon, who sought his assistance in establishing communications with Army officials.

Although Jubahib was initially hesitant due to the rising tensions within the KoJC compound, he ultimately agreed to help.

Jubahib contacted Army officials who agreed to a face-to-face meeting with Torreon and the KoJC directors. The meetings, which occurred seven times, eventually led to an agreement on Saturday afternoon.

Jubahib said the KoJC directors promised to bring Quiboloy to an agreed location and time with the Army, specifically the Intelligence Services of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP), providing security.

The governor said he was no longer privy to what was agreed upon, having detached himself from the discussions on Saturday. He said he only knew of Quiboloy’s surrender following a call from an Army official.

The Army has yet to release a statement in connection with Quiboloy’s surrender.

PNP ultimatum

SMNI, or Sonshine Media Network International, is a media company associated with the KoJC and Quiboloy and provides news coverage and content often aligned with KoJC’s perspective.

The Army’s involvement in Quiboloy’s surrender was not detailed by the PNP during the press conference following Quiboloy’s surrender on Sunday.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the police had issued an ultimatum for Quiboloy to surrender within a specified period.

She said that if the ultimatum was not met, the authorities would proceed to enter a building in the KoJC compound where Quiboloy was believed to be holed up.

She emphasized that the surrender negotiations involved both the PNP and the AFP, noting, “There was a negotiation earlier, around 1:30 p.m., for their peaceful surrender, and we gave them a 24-hour ultimatum to surrender. This was a joint effort of the PNP and AFP.”

Who is Edwin Jubahib?

Jubahib is a member of the Nacionalista Party who supported President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s candidacy. He has been Davao del Norte governor since 2019.

Born into a poor farming family in Panabo, Davao, he obtained a degree in criminology from the University of Mindanao. He began his political career in 2010, serving as the regional campaign manager for Senator Manny Villar.

In 2019, he ended the 40-year rule of the Del Rosarios in Davao del Norte.

As a local chief executive, Jubahib established connections with various military and government officials. His being a governor provided him with the influence and access to open communication channels with the Army.

His political career has been marked by a series of suspensions, reflecting an ongoing scrutiny and challenges to his governance. These suspensions, imposed by various authorities, have raised questions about his conduct and management of provincial affairs.

Last 8 April, Jubahib was suspended for 60 days by the Office of the President following complaints regarding the misuse of authority and government funds. He described the charges as politically motivated.

On 7 June, Jubahib faced another 30-day suspension for his involvement in a rally against the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative.

Jubahib was approached by the KoJC because Torreon was part of his legal team.

In response to the suspensions, Jubahib has maintained a stance of resilience and defiance. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has emphasized his commitment to continuing his work for the betterment of Davao del Norte.

His legal team is actively working to resolve the suspensions and clear his name, insisting that the charges are unfounded.

Looking ahead, Jubahib’s future in politics remains uncertain. However, his supporters believe his leadership and dedication to development will ultimately prevail.

Informants to share in reward

Meanwhile, an undisclosed number of informants will share a P14-million reward for providing information that led to the arrest of Quiboloy and four others, the PNP said on Tuesday.

Fajardo said discussions on the reward took place on Monday among Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, PNP Chief Police General Rommel Marbil, and Police Regional Office 11 Director Police Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

“The reward of P10 million for Pastor Quiboloy and P1 million each for the four other individuals will definitely be distributed to the informants,” Fajardo said.

She added, “We cannot disclose the identities or number of informants as it could endanger their lives. The details of who will receive the reward are still being discussed.”

When asked if the informants were members of the KoJC, Fajardo said, “I cannot confirm that.”