Paris-Manila flights resume Dec.

Direct flights to and from Paris, France, are making a return after two decades, just in time for the Christmas season.

The announcement followed the signing of an agreement on 3 September between the French Directorate General of Civil Aviation and its Philippine counterpart, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, to expand the technical cooperation agreement on aviation safety.

The inaugural flight is set to depart on 8 December, coinciding with the reopening of the iconic medieval Notre-Dame Cathedral, which suffered a structural fire in 2019 that led to the collapse of its wooden spire.

The regular Paris-Manila flight will be operated by France’s flag carrier, Air France, in partnership with KLM Airlines. Air France will carry passengers three days a week — Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays — while KLM will operate flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel said the resumption of flights will “probably most likely boost tourism” between the Philippines and France.

She also anticipates an increase in visa applications to France. In 2023, the French embassy issued 37,000 visas, making it the top European Union country in visa issuance.