P530.7-M Gapan flood mitigation project complete

GAPAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — A P530.7-million flood mitigation project was completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) here in Gapan City.

The project, implemented by the DPWH’s Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineering Office, is situated along the Peñaranda River that will protect five barangays in the said city.

According to District Engineer Elpidio Trinidad, these barangays include Pambuan, San Lorenzo, San Vicente, Sto. Niño and San Nicolas. He added that these aforementioned areas are at risk of flooding due to river overflow and all densely populated near the city center.

The completed flood control structures, costing P530.75 million in total, cover a length of 1,888.8 linear meters and include a 10-meter-wide road dike. The scope of the project includes concrete slope protection on steel sheet pile foundations, cross drains and parapets.

“These features are designed to prevent erosion, strengthen riverbanks, manage excess water, and protect against overflow, collectively enhancing flood resilience and improving safety for the affected barangays,” Trinidad explained.

He added that before the implementation of these flood control projects the barangays along the river experienced regular flooding, especially during the rainy season.

“Barangays Pambuan, San Lorenzo and San Nicolas each received P96.5 million for constructing 312.4, 288, and 352 linear meters of flood control structures, respectively. Barangay Sto. Niño also received P96.5 million for 417.6 linear meters, while Barangay San Vicente had the largest contract amount at P144.75 million for 518.8 linear meters,” Trinidad emphasized.

Meanwhile, Assistant District Engineer Robert Jay Panaligan noted that recurrent floods, due to the lack of flood protection systems in these areas, resulted in crop losses, impacts on local businesses, disrupted transportation, and damage to homes and other vital public structures. Jonas Reyes