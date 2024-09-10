P14-M reward for tips leading to Quiboloy's arrest

The Philippine National Police on Tuesday said several informants will receive the P14-million reward for providing information that led to the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, and his four co-accused.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, said the identity of the informants will remain hidden to protect them from possible death threats.

Fajardo said the distribution of monetary rewards to the informants has already been discussed by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, PNP chief Police General Rommel Marbil, and Police Regional Office 11 director Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III.

“Definitely, ito pong reward na P10 milyon para kay Pastor Quiboloy at tag-iisang milyon para doon sa apat ay ibibigay po iyan sa mga impormante (Definitely, a reward of P10 million is for Pastor Quiboloy and P1 million for each of the four other accused will be given to the informants),” Fajardo told reporters.

Fajardo said the PNP is already discussing those who are entitled to the reward. She, however, refused to reveal the number of informants who would receive the reward.

“We cannot really reveal who are they and how many of them because manganganib po ang kanilang mga buhay (their lives will be in danger),” she added.

Asked further if the informants might be KOJC members, Fajardo said, “I cannot confirm that.”