The 2024 USAID Opportunity 2.0 Private Sector Summit, held at the Makati Shangri-La, recognized the progress accomplished in assisting out-of-school youth and detailed future plans to expand these activities.

In her opening remarks, Yvette Malcion acknowledged the program’s perseverance and success in assisting out-of-school youth despite the hurdles created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic during the early years of the O2 program you helped vulnerable out-of-school youth thrive,” Malcion stated.

She also highlighted the significance of partnerships with various institutions, noting the extensive network that has supported the initiative.

“We have engaged over 2,200 private sector partners nationwide, compromising 45 business groups, 370 large companies, and 1,704 micro, small and medium enterprises,” Malcion said.

Keynote speaker Hon. Jose “Kiko” Benitez, director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, emphasized the importance of establishing opportunities for out-of-school youth. Benitez emphasized TESDA’s role in creating pathways not only for out-of-school youth but also for adults looking to re-enter the workforce.

“O2’s work in different areas has provided a second chance in life for out-of-school youth -— second-chance but not second-class education that leads to better job and livelihood opportunities. This is what we want to do at TESDA, not only for our out-of-school youth, but for adults already in the workforce — learning towards learning,” Benitez remarked.

Benitez also shared his commitment to enhancing these programs and his goal of actively contributing to the Youth Development Alliance until the number of out-of-school youth reaches zero.

“We at TESDA are committed to strengthening these kinds of programs and will continue to be an active part of the Youth Development Alliance even as the program ends, until we bring the number of out-of-school youth to 0,” he affirmed.