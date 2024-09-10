Newly-appointed general managers for MRT-3, PNR take oath

The newly appointed General Managers of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) and the MRT-3 took their oaths on Tuesday, 10 September, before Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

MRT-3’s newly appointed General Manager is Engr. Oscar B. Bongon, who is an experienced railman.

GM Bongon is a senior career official at the MRT-3, who started his career at the railway agency in 1997 as part of the Project Management Office. He was appointed as the chief of the Maintenance Supervisory, Safety and Security division of the MRT-3 in the 2000s, and headed the Transport Division from 2004 to 2010; Station Division from 2010 to 2016; and Engineering Division from 2017 until his appointment as the MRT-3 Director for Operations in 2022.

Meanwhile, the equally-experienced railway engineer Deovanni S. Miranda will now take the helm of the Philippine National Railways as its new General Manager.

Prior to his appointment, Miranda served as the Overall Deputy Project Manager of the country’s first-ever subway, the Metro Manila Subway Project. GM Miranda started his career with the DOTr by serving as Engineer IV for the LRT-2 East and LRT-2 West project teams. In 2015, he transferred to Denmark, where he served as M&E Construction Coordinator and M&E Lead Commissioning Engineer for the Copenhagen Metro Team I/S, assigned under the Copenhagen Cityringen Metro Project.