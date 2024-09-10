NBI probes agents’ viral Guo selfies

National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago addressed the controversy over NBI agents’ viral selfies with dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo during a “Balitaan sa Harbor View” forum on Tuesday.

The photos, which stirred a public backlash, were taken during Guo’s return from Indonesia.

Santiago expressed regret, saying, “I apologize for the unprofessional appearance of the photos involving my NBI team who retrieved Alice Guo from Indonesia. The agents are now under investigation by our disciplinary unit, and if found at fault they will face the appropriate punishment.”

Santiago clarified that the NBI team had been in Indonesia for more than two weeks, closely overseeing the situation. He explained that the team had been cautiously verifying information about a potential prisoner exchange involving Guo but was relieved when Indonesian authorities handed her over unconditionally.

“The photos were meant as a proof of life request from me, and the subsequent viral images — one standing and one inside the car — were a mistake on my part,” Santiago admitted. He assured the public that such incidents would not recur.

In addition to addressing the photo controversy, Santiago revealed that the NBI is deepening its investigation into those who may have assisted Guo’s escape.

“We do not believe she acted alone; there may have been collaborators, whether officials or private individuals,” he said.

Santiago said the NBI was also looking into the possible involvement of top government officials in facilitating Guo’s flight.

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said that Guo might have been protected by someone in government. Guo has received threats to remain silent, and the PNP is ensuring her safety while in custody. We are working hard to extract information from her despite the tight legal oversight,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NBI has received indications from Wesley Guo, Alice’s brother, that he might be returning to the Philippines soon.