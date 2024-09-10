Marcos stands with young cancer patients

“You are not alone in this fight.”

In a heartfelt visit to the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) on Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered a powerful message of solidarity and support to young cancer patients and their families.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to their well-being, Marcos assured them they are not alone in their battle against the disease.

“We stand with you, ensuring that quality healthcare, early diagnosis, necessary treatments and medical assistance for indigent and financially incapacitated patients are accessible to you and to all,” Marcos said.

His visit coincided with the celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

He also donated P150 million from the Office of the President to upgrade the hospital’s equipment.

The funds will enhance the PCMC’s ability to diagnose and treat cancer patients in the early stages.

“Early cancer diagnosis and prevention of treatment delays can significantly improve the quality of life for children with cancer, a precise diagnosis is crucial,” Marcos said.

He noted the recent developments at the PCMC such as the construction of the PCMC Legacy Tower, as well as diagnostic imaging machines like the Tesla MRI, the 128-slice CT scan and the Dynamic DR X-ray machine that will serve as lifelines giving every child a fighting chance through detection and treatment.

The President also lauded the doctors and staff of the PCMC and their commitment to fighting children’s cancer.

“I thank the men, women of PCMC — those of you in your white lab coats who bear the invisible battle scars within you, and those who simply wear a smile and assist in whatever way you can to make these children’s lives a little better — for remaining committed to the fight against children’s cancer,” he said.

“Your dedication is felt far beyond the halls of PCMC. For every patient, you are there, making a difference,” he added.

The Chief Executive emphasized that as long as facilities like the PCMC were in place and supported by dedicated individuals, “hope will never run dry.”

“Every child who battles cancer, every family that stands with them, teaches us a powerful lesson: that life, no matter how fragile, is always worth fighting for,” he said.

“In every small voice that I have heard today, in every brave smile that has crossed my path, I have seen a glimpse of that extraordinary courage that can move nations,” he added.

PBBM hands P519.2M to 3 hospitals

Also on Tuesday, the President donated a total of P519.2 million to three public specialty hospitals.

At the inauguration of the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service Center at the Philippine Heart Center (PHC), Marcos presented P200 million in support of the hospital’s projects and its Education, Training and Research Simulation Facility.

Additionally, Marcos awarded P185.2 million to the Lung Center of the Philippines and P134 million to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute to enhance their disease prevention, diagnostics and treatments.