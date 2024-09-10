Marcos distributes 129 ambulances to LGUs

In a bid to further enhance the delivery of emergency health services in the country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the distribution of 129 ambulances for local government units (LGUs) on Tuesday, 10 September, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Under the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s (PCSO) Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program (MTVDP), the government aims to improve the delivery of healthcare services in underserved areas.

During the turnover ceremony, 129 ambulances were divided to several regions to ensure medical services are within reach of the public.

Each patient transport vehicle (PTV) was acquired for approximately P2.1 million. It is equipped with essential medical equipment such as a stretcher, an oxygen tank, a blood pressure monitor, and a wheelchair.

Among the 129 PTVs, 87 units were distributed to cities and municipalities in the CALABARZON region, 25 units in the Bicol region, eight units in Central Luzon, six units in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and three units in Cagayan Valley.

Since 2022, the administration has distributed 356 ambulances under the program benefitting 200 local governments.

Marcos said the ambulances will provide swift and secure transport of patients to healthcare facilities during emergencies and are “vital” in supporting medical professionals.

“They will provide timely medical intervention by transporting patients to hospitals. Many times, these vehicles make the difference between life and death,” he said.

“Although we share the same hope that none of us nor our loved ones should ever be in need of an ambulance, we welcome and greatly desire their presence in our communities,” he added.

He also boasted of the administration’s plan to constantly roll out free medical services and specialized equipment.

Meanwhile, Marcos assured local government units that healthcare will continue to be a priority of his administration, noting that the progress of the nation relies on the health of the Filipino population.

He said that the MTVDP would address the need for medical transport vehicles in conflict-stricken areas, vulnerable communities, and geographically isolated and disadvantaged regions.

The Chief Executive has set a budget of P2.2 billion for the procurement and distribution of 1,000 ambulances for all LGUs nationwide.

Marcos also stressed healthcare should not be politicized.

“When we officially began the administration, I told GM (General Manager) Mel that when we’re talking about ambulances, that's healthcare. It’s the lives of the people. It should not be politicized,” he said.

He recalled during his time as governor, individuals with connections were prioritized in giving an ambulance.

“The big change [we did] here is that you will no longer go to the PCSO, or to me, or to your governor, or to a senator or a congressman you know. Just say, "please, we don't have an ambulance," and one will be delivered to you,” Marcos said.

Marcos expressed his appreciation with the PCSO saying that the distribution of the ambulance is “a true service to the people”.