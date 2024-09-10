Maki’s ‘Dilaw’ tops Billboard Philippines chart

The Filipino music scene is flourishing, with OPM and P-pop making waves on the global stage.

As local artists gain international recognition, the recent success of alternative/city pop singer-songwriter Maki is a testament to this rise.

Maki recently made headlines by topping the inaugural Billboard Philippines Hot 100 Chart with his viral hit, “Dilaw.”

This achievement not only marks a significant milestone in his career but also underscores the growing influence of Filipino music on the global stage.

“Dilaw,” with its catchy beats and relatable lyrics, has taken the internet by storm, especially on TikTok, where it has been featured in countless videos, turning it into a viral sensation.

The song’s vibrant melody and nostalgic city pop vibe have resonated with both young and older audiences, making it a popular choice for TikTok trends, from dance challenges to emotional vlogs.

The platform’s role in propelling Maki’s song to the top of the charts highlights the power of social media in shaping the current music landscape.

As if topping the charts wasn’t enough, Maki is set to deepen his connection with fans through his upcoming two-day concert, MAKI-CONCERT, scheduled for 29 and 30 November at the New Frontier Theater.

This event promises an intimate experience, featuring live performances of his hit songs, including “Dilaw,” and new tracks that showcase his musical evolution.

Maki’s journey from a promising artist to a chart-topping sensation reflects the broader rise of OPM and P-pop in the global music industry.

His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring musicians, showing that with talent, authenticity and the right platform, Filipino artists can make a mark worldwide. As the OPM industry continues to grow and evolve, artists like Maki are not just making music; they’re making history.

With Maki’s achievements, it’s clear that the future of OPM and P-pop is bright, and the world is ready to listen.