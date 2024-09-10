Makeup guide for effortless looks

Clean beauty Korean makeup brand Barenbliss turns its second birthday in the Philippines into a heartfelt love letter with the campaign, “With Love, from Korea.”

Barenbliss presents a curated makeup guide as a part of this love letter. Dive into the essentials that will help you create stunning looks, from a flawless base to a perfect pout.

Create a perfect base

Begin your makeup routine with the Bloomatte six-in-one Foundation Stick. This multifunctional product conceals, covers and protects with UV defense, all while delivering a matte finish. Its creamy texture ensures smooth application and long-lasting coverage, providing a flawless base that enhances your natural beauty.

Set your look

Once your foundation is applied, set it with the Fine to Refine Compact Powder. This lightweight powder absorbs excess oil, controls shine and blurs imperfections, leaving your skin with a soft, velvety finish. Ideal for touch-ups throughout the day, it helps maintain a fresh, shine-free look while minimizing the appearance of pores.

Add a healthy glow

Introduce a touch of color to your cheeks with the Moist Mochi Paste Powder Blush. This blush features a silky, buildable formula that seamlessly blends into your skin, creating a natural, dewy flush. Available in a range of shades, it enhances all skin tones, adding a vibrant and healthy glow to your complexion.

Nourish your lips

Keep your lips hydrated and nourished with the Gold Makes Gorgeous Lip Balm or Silver Makes Stunning Lip Balm. These balms are enriched with moisturizing ingredients to ensure your lips remain soft and supple throughout the day. With their subtle tint and luxurious packaging, they add a touch of elegance to your makeup routine.

Finish with a glossy pout

Complete your look with the Plum Makes Plumping Lip Gloss. This gloss delivers a luscious, glossy finish while providing a plumping effect for fuller lips. Its non-sticky formula ensures comfort and long-lasting shine.

With these five essential products, you can easily create a range of looks, from effortlessly natural to boldly glamorous. Experiment with these items to discover combinations that best suit your style and occasion.

Barenbliss, a professional clean beauty brand born in 2021 out of Seoul, Korea, believes in the philosophy that everyone has the right to “Joyful Clean Beauty.” With products that are vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic, Barenbliss ensures that beauty is as kind as it is effective. Learn more about their products by visiting the official website, and stay connected through their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for latest updates and promos.