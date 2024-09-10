LET THERE BE LIGHT

SOCIAL SET

Light and its myriad properties are explored in this exhibition curated by The 5th House. In “To Cast A Shadow, There Must First Be Light,” the curators invited 21 artists to create objects with “light,” challenging its traditional forms and functions and drawing loose inspiration from the parol. The artists used a diverse selection of materials and mediums to embody the characteristics of “light” and how it illuminates and casts shadows in a space. As their brightness shines through in this convergence of light, they collectively resist darkness and its subjugation.

Alex Rivera, Josef Crisanto and Bong Lozano.
Alex Villaluz and Miguel Aquilizan.
Alyana Cabral and Arman Lorenzo.
Beth Celeste, Doktor Karayom, Tyang Karyel, Quatro Los Banos, Niel Atienza and Raf Veloso.
Bong Lozano, Dex Fernandez, Magenta, Alex Rivera and Josef Crisanto.
This beautifully captivating light show is a liberating visual exposition that creates an almost spellbinding experience. Each piece individually offers its own illuminating interpretation. The 21 artists featured in this lightscape include Kris Abrigo, Adela, Alaga, Brisa Amir, Randonn Belen, Bjorn Calleja, Christal Chung, Dex Fernandez, Goran Fernando, Jed Gregorio, Mano Gonzales, Paul Jatayna, Gino Javier, Tyang Karyel, Veronica Lazo, Kelli Maeshiro, Magenta, Jose Olarte, Loannis Sicuya, Jan Sunday and Isola Tong.

The “To Cast A Shadow, There Must First Be Light” exhibit runs until 21 September at Aphro in The Alley at Karrivin.

Cian Dayrit and Gino Javier.
Clarence Chun and Kelli Maeshiro.
Isola Tong, Veronica Lazo, Jan Sunday, Alaga, Tina Fernandez, Magenta, Adela, Brisa Amir, Jose Olarte, Gino Javier, Dex Fernandez and Randonn Belen.
Martina Avecilla, Polly Avecilla, Tina Fernandez, Isabel Aquilizan and Alfredo Aquilizan.
Jan Sunday, Kirk Dijamco, Mika Manalo, Tet Tabilon and Adela.
Zeus Bascon, James Luigi Tana and Veronica Lazo.
