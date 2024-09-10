LET THERE BE LIGHT

This beautifully captivating light show is a liberating visual exposition that creates an almost spellbinding experience. Each piece individually offers its own illuminating interpretation. The 21 artists featured in this lightscape include Kris Abrigo, Adela, Alaga, Brisa Amir, Randonn Belen, Bjorn Calleja, Christal Chung, Dex Fernandez, Goran Fernando, Jed Gregorio, Mano Gonzales, Paul Jatayna, Gino Javier, Tyang Karyel, Veronica Lazo, Kelli Maeshiro, Magenta, Jose Olarte, Loannis Sicuya, Jan Sunday and Isola Tong.

The “To Cast A Shadow, There Must First Be Light” exhibit runs until 21 September at Aphro in The Alley at Karrivin.