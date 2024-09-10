Kim Taeri stars in Korean classical opera

In post-war Korea, during an era filled with desire and aspiration, an ordinary girl with nothing more than a dream and an incredible voice attempts to beat the odds and become the best performer in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born—a new Korean series premiering 12 October on Disney+.
Based on the popular webtoon, the series follows Jeongnyeon, a trainee of the Maeran Gukgeuk-dan (theater company), as she competes and grows alongside her biggest rival, Youngseo. With a dream of becoming one of the best performers in Korean female classical opera, she will face a stage where all odds are against her.
Starring Kim Taeri (Revenant, Twenty Five Twenty One) as Jeongnyeon and Shin Yeeun (The Glory, Revenge of Others) as Youngseo, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is written by Choi Hyobi (A Time Called You, Babysitter) and directed by Jung Jiin (The Red Sleeve, Radiant Office).
The series is produced by Studio Dragon, CJ ENM’s production powerhouse based in Korea.
Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is the latest Korean series to be announced as part of the ever-expanding selection of unmissable APAC storytelling on Disney+.
In 2024 alone, over 10 high-quality Korean titles have been released, building on the positive momentum of its APAC content slate from 2023, which featured hits such as Moving, Big Bet, and The Worst of Evil. A Shop For Killers currently stands as 2024’s most-viewed local original series on Disney+ in APAC (based on views).
Later this year, fans of unmissable storytelling will be able to enjoy several highly anticipated Korean originals, including The Tyrant, Unmasked, Seoul Busters, Gangnam B-Side, and Light Shop, as well as premium, talent-driven scripted dramas in 2025, such as Tempest, Low Life, and Nine Puzzles.
Stream this heartwarming series starting 12 October on Disney+.